RBI allows 156 vostro accounts with 26 banks for rupee trade settlement

The government in consultation with the RBI, has taken several steps towards increasing the availability and acceptability of the domestic currency and use of other local currencies for cross-border

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI has also entered into local currency settlement system arrangements with select trade partner countries like the UAE, Indonesia and Maldives. | (Photo: PTI)

The government on Friday said so far the RBI has permitted 123 correspondent banks from 30 trading partner countries to open 156 Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs) with 26 banks in India to promote bilateral trade in local currencies.

The RBI has also entered into local currency settlement system arrangements with select trade partner countries like the UAE, Indonesia and Maldives for encouraging settlement of cross-border trade in rupee and the local bank of the partner country, Minister of State For Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"As on date, RBI has permitted 123 Correspondent banks from 30 trading partner countries for opening of total 156 SRVAs with 26 AD (authorised deal) banks in India," he said. 

 

The government in consultation with the RBI, has taken several steps towards increasing the availability and acceptability of the domestic currency and use of other local currencies for cross-border transactions.

This would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies enabling the development of a bilateral foreign exchange market.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said the negotiations for free trade agreements (FTAs) with Oman, Australia, the UK, and the European Union are currently ongoing.

He said the government is taking necessary measures to ensure that stakeholder consultations, including industry representation, are conducted at all stages of the negotiations.

Replying to another question on e-commerce exports, the minister said key regulatory and logistical challenges in these shipments have been identified, including delays in time taken from receiving the order to the fulfilment overseas, challenges in re-importing e-commerce returns and rejects, high banking fees for export payments reconciliation, and the lack of financial products such as export credit and insurance for cross-border e-commerce exporters.

"Possible measures have been identified for consideration by industry and government stakeholders," Prasada said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

