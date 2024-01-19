Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI announces changes to market timing for January 22. Details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s announcement came a day after the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that trading hours for several markets it regulates would be changed "in view of the half-day closing on January 22, 2024 [Monday] announced by the Government of India."

On Thursday, the Centre announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day, till 2:30 pm on January 22, for the Ram Mandir Pran Patishtha ceremony.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces a half-day closing till 2:30 pm on January 22, 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions, and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the occasion of the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony," said the Central government's notification.

Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and regional rural banks (RRBs) across India will also be closed for half a day to commemorate the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This decision has been taken in accordance with an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) for central government establishments. 

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the new idol of Ram Lalla is planned for January 22, Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the proceedings. Symbolic rituals using a silver idol have been taking place, including a palaki procession around the temple complex. These rituals will continue until January 21 and include prayers to Lord Ganpati and the initiation of sacred rituals to establish the idol as the permanent deity of the temple.

Also Read

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Rupee depreciates 1 paisa to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade

Citigroup partners with LuminArx to launch private lending vehicle

Reserve Bank of India net sells $1.9 billion in November, shows data

State Bank of India raises Rs 5,000 crore in capital via AT1 bonds

Indian banks seek looser liquidity conditions going ahead: Traders

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Ram temple Ayodhya trading hours BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon