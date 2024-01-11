Sensex (    %)
                        
RBI asks CROs of banks to take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks

The Reserve Bank of India has asked chief compliance officers and Chief Risk Officers (CROs) to be proactive and take pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.

Addressing a conference of heads of assurance functions (i.e., chief compliance officers, CROs and heads of internal audit) of all Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs),

RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao sought a forward-looking perspective of risks and initiate pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.
He further exhorted the assurance functions to work in collaboration with each other and avoid silos within the banks to provide for a holistic assurance to stakeholders.
Speaking at the conference held on Wednesday, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J outlined the central bank's supervisory expectations, and asserted that supervision is effective when supported by effective assurance functions.

