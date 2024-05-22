Business Standard
RBI board approves surplus transfer of Rs 2.11 trillion to govt for FY24

The RBI said the board decided to raise the contingency risk buffer to 6.5% from 6% previously

The RBI said the board decided to raise the contingency risk buffer to 6.5% from 6% previously.

The Reserve Bank of India's board approved transfer of Rs 2.11 trillion ($25.35 billion) as surplus to the federal government for the fiscal year ended March, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
As per the interim budget estimates for fiscal year 2024/25, the Narendra Modi-led government had budgeted for a dividend of Rs 1.02 trillion from the central bank, state-run banks and other financial institutions.
In FY23, the RBI had transferred Rs 87,416 crore to the government as surplus.
