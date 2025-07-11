Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI fines HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance for violations of regulatory norms

RBI fines HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance for violations of regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of ₹2.70 lakh on Shriram Finance and ₹4.88 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating regulatory norms

Shriram Finance was penalised for violating certain provisions of digital lending norms following a statutory inspection with reference to its financial position as of 31 March 2024

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.70 lakh on Shriram Finance and ₹4.88 lakh on HDFC Bank for violations of regulatory norms.
 
HDFC Bank was fined for violating norms on foreign investment in India while granting a term loan to its client.
Shriram Finance was penalised for violating certain provisions of digital lending norms following a statutory inspection with reference to its financial position as of 31 March 2024.
 
“The company routed the loan repayments through the account of a third party, instead of the borrowers directly crediting the loan repayments to the company’s account,” RBI said in its statement regarding Shriram Finance.
 
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

