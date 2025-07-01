Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt once again extends tenure of FSIB chairman, other members by one year

Govt once again extends tenure of FSIB chairman, other members by one year

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)

FSIB logo

The term of Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) was extended by one year last year as well | Image: fsib.org.in

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has extended the tenure of the chairperson and other members of FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, by another one year.

With the extension, chairperson and other members would continue to serve the Bureau till June 30, 2026.

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of the term of following incumbent chairperson and part-time members of the FSIB, for a further period of one year beyond June 30, 2025, that is with effect from July 1, 2025 up to June 30, 2026 or until further orders, an official notification said.

 

The term of Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) was extended by one year last year as well.

Also Read

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Writeoffs major factor for lower NPAs in past 5 years, says RBI report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

External spillovers likely to hit India's financial system: RBI report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

NBFCs' share of stressed assets rose to 5.9% in March, says RBI report

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

International credit rating methods must evolve: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Premiumrace, competition, corporate

Fund Pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life outrunning rate hounds tactically

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

For insurance sector appointment, Usha Sangwan, former Managing Director, LIC, A V Girija Kumar, former Chairman and Managing Director, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and Sujay Banarji, former whole-time member (distribution), Irdai too have been given extension as part-time members.

Sharma was appointed as Chairman of the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) the earlier avatar of FSIB in 2018, replacing first chairman Vinod Rai on completion of the latter's two-year term.

In 2022, the government transformed the BBB into the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) by making some amendments. Guidelines for the selection of general managers and directors of public sector general insurance companies have been made part of FSIB.

FSIB as a single entity for making recommendations for appointments of whole-time directors and non-executive chairman of banks and financial institutions.

On the basis of recommendations of FSIB, the ACC headed by the Prime Minister considers and approves appointments.

The Prime Minister, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for the appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs) and state-owned financial institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI transaction volume dips 1.5% in June, after record rise in May

corporate bond

Corporate bond market saw record issuances in FY25, says RBI report

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Healthy balance sheets augur well for economy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

PremiumThe limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Borrower indebtedness in microfinance declines to 11.7%: RBI report

TDS on Rs 1-crore cash withdrawal aimed at cracking down on black money

ITAT ruling targets use of farmland deals for laundering 'black' money

Topics : finance sector financial services Banks Board Bureau Banks Board Bureau BBB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon