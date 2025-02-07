Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra cautions lenders against rising digital frauds

RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra cautions lenders against rising digital frauds

The governor said the RBI is introducing an exclusive domain name for banks called 'bank.in', while for non-bank entities in the financial sector the domain name will be 'fin.in'

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Guv

Fraudsters typically use wrong domain names to deceive victims into revealing sensitive information or making fraudulent transactions

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bnk of India governor on Friday cautioned lenders against rising instances of frauds in digital payments and said that the regulator will launch secure website domain names to curb such fraudulent practices.

"Increased instances of fraud in digital payments are a significant concern," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who is an engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, said while announcing the policy decision.

As Indian banks and consumers adopt new technology, risks of cyber attacks, digital frauds, data breaches and operational failures have increased, with the RBI repeatedly cautioning lenders about growing cyber security risks.

 

Fraudsters typically use wrong domain names to deceive victims into revealing sensitive information or making fraudulent transactions.

This tactic relies on users not noticing the subtle difference in the lender's domain name.

Also Read

forex, foreign exchange, foreign currency, currency exchange

Forex reserves up $1.1 bn at $630.6 bn after rising $5.58 bn in last week

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks to have 'bank.in' internet domain name, non-banks 'fin.in': RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes AFA for online international card not present transactions

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%: A look at latest policy rates

RBI

RBI announces first rate cut in nearly 5 years, keeps stance 'neutral'

Exclusive internet domain names, on the other hand, establish a unique online identity for entities, enhancing recognition and credibility.

The governor said the RBI is introducing an exclusive domain name for banks called 'bank.in', while for non-bank entities in the financial sector the domain name will be 'fin.in'.

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar, while actual registrations will commence in April 2025, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: FY25 GDP projected at 6.6%, FY25 inflation at 4.8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

MSME Sector

MSMEs upbeat about business growth, plan to increase workforce: Survey

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against dollar

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to cut rate for first time in 5 yrs to boost economy as inflation slows

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra RBI Governor Bank fraud banking fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025RBI MPC Repo RateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon