RBI's monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

RBI's monetary policy committee cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%

Cut in the repo rate comes after 11 consecutive MPC meetings in which the rate remained unchanged at 6.50%

RBI

Since April 2023, the repo rate had remained at 6.5 per cent | (File Image)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Friday reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent.
 
The cut in the repo rate comes after the MPC kept rates unchanged for 11 consecutive meetings, following a 250 basis point increase from May 2022 to February 2023.
 
Since April 2023, the repo rate had remained at 6.5 per cent. This approach was aimed at controlling inflation and bringing it back to the medium-term target of 4 per cent.
 
Additionally, the domestic rate-setting panel decided to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged at neutral. The committee had shifted to a neutral stance in October, moving away from the previous stance of withdrawal of accommodation.  Also Read: RBI MPC 2025 LIVE Updates
 
 
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the MPC remains focused on supporting growth while continuing efforts to align headline inflation with the 4 per cent target.

Inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.22 per cent in December, down from 5.48 per cent in the previous month, as food prices provided some relief. However, December marked the fourth consecutive month of inflation exceeding 5 per cent. Food inflation also moderated, falling to 8.4 per cent from 9 per cent in November, dipping below 9 per cent for the first time in four months.
 
The rupee remained steady at its opening level of 87.45 per dollar after the monetary policy decision was announced. Traders said the RBI intervened in the foreign exchange market ahead of the policy announcement to curb excess volatility.
 
“The opening was around 87.45, but before 9, the rupee was at 87.58. The RBI was there with banks,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The rupee had settled at 87.59 per dollar on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, government bond yields rose by 3 basis points to 6.69 per cent because the RBI did not announce any additional liquidity measures, said dealers.
 
After reviewing current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI announced a series of measures to inject durable liquidity into the banking system. These include open market operation (OMO) auctions of government securities totalling Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13, and February 20. Additionally, a 56-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction for Rs 50,000 crore will be held today, and a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction of $5 billion for a six-month tenor was conducted on January 31.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI MPC Meeting RBI Policy RBI rate cut Indian Inflation

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

