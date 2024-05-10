Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI imposes penalty on Sundaram Home Finance, Belstar Microfinance

The RBI stated that Sundaram Home Finance failed to conduct periodic updates of KYC for certain customers within the prescribed time frame

rbi reserve bank of india

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1,50,000 on Sundaram Home Finance and Rs 3,10,000 on Belstar Microfinance for failing to comply with specific provisions of the Know Your Customer (KYC) directive, 2016, the central bank said on Friday.

The RBI stated that Sundaram Home Finance failed to conduct periodic updates of KYC for certain customers within the prescribed time frame. Meanwhile, Belstar Microfinance outsourced decision-making functions of determining compliance with KYC norms to certain outsourced agents.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notices were issued to the companies, asking them to justify why a penalty should not be imposed for their failure to comply with the specified directions.

After reviewing the companies’ responses to the notice, oral arguments presented during the personal hearing, and an examination of additional submissions, the RBI determined that the charges against the companies were substantiated, justifying the imposition of monetary penalties.
Topics : Sundaram Finance Belstar penalty RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon