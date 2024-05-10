RBI permits non-residents to open margin accounts for derivative contracts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced today that non-residents can open accounts via authorised dealers to collect margin money for derivative contracts. They can open accounts in both foreign currency and Indian rupees, according to a notification by the central bank.

Market participants have indicated, however, that this is unlikely to have a significant impact. “This will not have a major impact because it is just adjustments in regulations,” said a senior executive at a brokerage firm.





Nevertheless, the introduction of a dedicated account for margin requirements is expected to enhance efficiency in managing margin obligations and associated funds for non-residents participating in permitted derivative contracts. The government of India has published a notification in the Gazette dated May 6, 2024.

“It will lead to better management of funds and make it easier for foreign investors to carry trades. Apart from that, I don’t see any impact,” said an executive at another brokerage firm.

“An authorised dealer in India may allow a person resident outside India to open, hold, and maintain an interest-bearing account in Indian rupees and/or foreign currency for the purpose of posting and collecting margin in India, for a permitted derivative contract entered into by such a person,” said the notification.

Currently, the RBI permits interest rate derivatives such as interest rate swaps, forward rate agreements, and interest rate futures, as well as foreign currency derivatives, including foreign currency forwards, currency swaps, and currency options. Similarly, in the equity domain, permissible derivative contracts encompass forward contracts, futures contracts, options contracts, and swap contracts.