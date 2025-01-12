CP, CD rates harden amid tight liquidity conditions in the market

Commercial paper (CP) rates have increased by 10–13 basis points (bps) across tenures in January so far, reflecting the impact of tightening liquidity conditions in the market. The upward movement in CP rates indicates that borrowers are facing higher costs to raise short-term funds as the availability of liquid funds in the financial system remains constrained. Certificate of Deposit (CD) rates increased by 20–30 basis points across tenures during the same period. “Durable liquidity conditions are currently very tight. Short-term CP and CD rates have also risen. CD rates have moved up by 25 basis points, now trading in the range of 7.40% to 7.51%, compared to the previous month's range of 7.10% to 7.20%. Additionally, incremental deposits are expected to fall below incremental credit in the coming days. This is largely due to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervening in the currency market, which is further tightening systemic liquidity,” said the treasury head at a private bank. According to the latest data, the liquidity deficit in the system reached Rs 2 trillion as the RBI, instead of rolling over the buy/sell swap payments, made payments for them as they matured, market participants said. Additionally, the RBI’s intervention in the rupee spot market to stem the depreciation of the domestic currency further strained system liquidity, they said. Over the past two months, the RBI has been heavily intervening in the forex market, and this has been a drain on INR liquidity. According to a Nomura estimate, total liquidity dropped from Rs 4.6 trillion on September 27 to Rs 0.4 trillion on December 27, and total liquidity has likely fallen further since. “The RBI would have to use a combination of instruments—OMO purchases, buy-sell swaps, and other measures—to infuse liquidity. They can implement a CRR cut if they want, as the amount of liquidity they need to infuse is very large. So, they have to spread it across instruments. It can't be done with just one instrument,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.