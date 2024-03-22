Sensex (    %)
                             
RBI offices, bank branches for govt biz to stay open on Mar 30& 31

Special clearing operations for cheques

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India's offices and branches of banks dealing with government business will keep counters open on March 30 and 31, 2024 to provide greater convenience to tax payers. The electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both the days, RBI said statement today.

Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue upto 2400 hours on March 31, 2024.
Special clearing will be conducted for Government cheques both on March 30 & 31, 2024 to facilitate Government receipts and payments, it added.

Banks should present all cheques related to Government accounts for such clearing. The timing for presentation and return clearing of instruments for these special clearing sessions  will be intimated in due course, RBI said.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI NEFT RTGS

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

