Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI releases draft regulations on rupee interest rate derivatives

RBI releases draft regulations on rupee interest rate derivatives

According to the draft, a non-resident may undertake IRD transactions through its central treasury or its group entity, where applicable

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The extant regulatory framework for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) was issued in June 2019.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday issued draft regulations for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives to align the extant regulatory framework with the market and other related developments.

The extant regulatory framework for Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) was issued in June 2019.

Since then, there have been several new developments in the market, including the emergence of new products as well as the participation of non-residents in the market.

"Accordingly, a comprehensive review of the IRD Directions was undertaken, and the draft directions have been prepared to align it with the market and other related developments," RBI said while issuing the 'Draft Master Direction -Reserve Bank of India (Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives) Directions, 2025'.

 

'Interest Rate Derivative' means a financial derivative contract whose value is derived from one or more rupee interest rate, prices of rupee interest rate instruments, or rupee interest rate indices.

Also Read

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas

Credit growth drops to 8.97% in May, lowest level in three years

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI reduces interest rates by up to 50 bps following RBI's rate cut

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

What works in central banking? Striking a balance between talk and action

Premiummicrofinance industry, MFIs, RBI, finance sector, Central bank

Microfinance industry refashions itself amid opportunities and challenges

PremiumREPO RATE, RBI

RBI repo rate cuts alone can't shift India's economic growth gear

According to the draft, a non-resident may undertake IRD transactions through its central treasury or its group entity, where applicable.

"In case of such transactions, the market-maker shall ensure that the central treasury / group entity is appropriately authorised by the user to deal for and on its behalf," said the draft on which the RBI has sought comments from banks, market participants and other interested parties by July 7, 2025.

The reporting requirements under the draft directions have also been rationalised to reduce compliance burden.

Separately, a requirement for reporting of IRD transactions undertaken globally is proposed to be introduced with a view to enhancing transparency in the Rupee IRD market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bonds

State-run firms delay zero-coupon bond issues on weak investor demand

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI seeks market views on aligning call money rate with policy repo

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee extends decline as oil prices soar; opens 10 paise lower at 86.18/$

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee underperforms Asian peers in June so far despite weak US dollar

Topics : RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon