close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI releases draft on cyber resilience, digital payment security controls

According to the RBI's release, the central bank has invited feedback from the shareholders on the same

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of Indis (RBI) on Friday issued draft Master Directions on Cyber Resilience and Digital Payment Security Controls for Payment System Operators (PSOs).
According to the RBI's release, the central bank has invited feedback from the shareholders on the same.

RBI's draft directions include a governance mechanism for the identification, assessment, monitoring, and management of cybersecurity risks including information security risks and vulnerabilities, along with specifying baseline security measures for ensuring safe and secure digital payment transactions.
The draft comes after the central bank, during the April monetary policy meeting (MPC), announced that it will issue these guidelines.

The release further added, "These directions aim to improve safety and security of the payment systems operated by PSOs by providing a framework for overall information security preparedness with an emphasis on cyber resilience."
The decision was taken to ensure the safety and security of payment systems, which is a key objective of the RBI. These directions for draft rules will also cover baseline security measures for ensuring system resiliency as well as safe and secure digital payment transactions, the RBI said. 

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Rupee appreciates by 33 paise to close at 82.42 against US dollar

Reserve Bank to conduct 14-day VRRR auction worth Rs 2 trillion today

Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending

Rising risk appetite may affect some Banks' credit profiles: Fitch


The release also added that the board of directors of the PSOs will be responsible to ensure adequate oversight over information security risks, which includes cyber risks and cyber resilience.
The PSOs have also been directed to prepare a unique Board approved Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) to detect, contain, respond, and recover from cyber threats and cyber-attacks.

The PSOs shall also maintain a record of all the key roles, information assets, critical functions, processes, third-party service providers, and their interconnections and classify and document their levels of usage, criticality, and business value. 
A comprehensive data leak prevention policy shall also be put in place, the RBI added.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments BS Web Reports Indian banking system cyber security

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Explained: How can you minimise the impact of 20% TCS on foreign trips

High-salaried employees may reconsider their contributions to Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF).
11 min read

A safe home: How to prevent injurious falls, manage risks

Biden falls
6 min read

Fund pick: Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

Click on the image to enlarge.
1 min read

Digital transactions in India highest in world but why is cash still king?

e payment, digital payment, digital wallet
4 min read

Rupee appreciates by 33 paise to close at 82.42 against US dollar

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
3 min read

Most Popular

Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Irdai issues Bima Vahaks draft to establish channel at Gram Panchayat level

family insurance
2 min read

Digital transactions in India highest in world but why is cash still king?

e payment, digital payment, digital wallet
4 min read

Opportune time to diversify internationally as US benchmarks recover

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
4 min read

Fund pick: Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

Click on the image to enlarge.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon