Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Citi India and Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) on Thursday announced the launch of the Centre for Innovative Finance and Social Impact (CIFSI) to enhance research on innovative financing.

The centre in the national capital will help in raising dialogue among public and private stakeholders to tackle developmental challenges, a joint statement said.

The centre and its objectives resonate with Citi's commitment to seed innovation in financing tools that aid and accelerate social impact in crucial areas such as climate and poverty, Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar said.

The development community is utilising innovative financing tools, such as impact investing and social impact bonds, to draw funds towards programmes that are aimed at solving global challenges, such as alleviating poverty, improving living standards, and conserving the environment, it said.

CIFSI will serve as a platform for social purpose organisations, academia, research, and practitioners to identify and ensure access to social financing approaches for the future, it said.

Also Read Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition In a first, 13 Citi-Axis branches to co-locate till merger transition Citi launches its branch in GIFT IFSC; to offer financing solutions Citi, JICA announce co-finance loan to IndusInd Bank for agriculture sector What Axis Bank's acquisition of its consumer biz means for Citi's customers Liquidity surplus crosses Rs 1.75 trillion-mark on higher govt spending Rising risk appetite may affect some Banks' credit profiles: Fitch GST mop-up crosses Rs 1.5 trillion for third month in a row; up 12% in May UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days I-T dept to keep open SFT returns filing portal for FY'23 for 'couple days'