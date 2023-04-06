RBI to come out with centralised web portal to search unclaimed deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits based on user inputs, its Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. This is being done to improve and widen the access of depositors or their beneficiaries to such data.

Deposits left unclaimed after 10 years in a bank are transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund, which is maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to the latest data, at the end of February 2023, the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits that have not been operated for 10 years or more, was Rs 35,012 crore. And, the number of unclaimed accounts totalled to 102.4 million.

“Depositors’ protection being an overarching objective, the RBI has been taking various measures to ensure that newer deposits do not turn unclaimed and existing unclaimed deposits are returned to rightful owners or beneficiaries after following due procedures,” the central bank said. Generally, banks display the list of unclaimed accounts on their website but the new website has been envisaged to widen the access of depositors to such data.