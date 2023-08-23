Confirmation

RBL Bank increases savings account interest rates up to 150 basis points

For daily balances between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore, bank will pay 7.5 per cent (per annum) as against 7.0 per cent rate

lending

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Private lender RBL bank has revised interest rate on savings deposit rate in some buckets (slabs by amount) upto 150 basis points effective August 21, 2023. For daily balances between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore, bank will pay 7.5 per cent (per annum) as against 7.0 per cent rate. 

It reduced the rate by 50 bps to 6.5 per cent for daily balances between Rs 3.0 crore to Rs 7.5 crore. It jacked up the savings rate by 150 basis points to 6.75 per cent for balances above Rs 400 crore, according to bank data. 

This revision comes when banks are facing liquidity pressures after the Reserve Bank of India imposed an incremental - Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) of 10 per cent on the increase in net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023. This purely temporary measure was intended to absorb the surplus liquidity generated by various factors including the return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system.

Recently, some other banks including Axis Bank and Canara Bank also revised interest rates on deposits for amounts less than Rs 2 crore.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the third time in a row. The decision to keep policy interest rate unchanged was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on 10 August.  The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.

deposit rates Interest rate hike

Aug 23 2023

