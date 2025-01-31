Reserve Bank of India action does not imply systemic risk, say NBFC chiefs

The RBI’s recent actions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently halted the loan disbursement activities of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from October 2024. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024, top executives of leading NBFCs –, managing director (MD), Piramal Capital & Housing Finance;, MD and chief executive officer (CEO), Tata Capital;, executive vice-chairman, Shriram Finance;, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital; and, chairman & managing director, REC, said the regulator's firm stance against some entities would not have an overall impact on the sector. Edited excerpts: