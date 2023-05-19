close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation

The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation.

The existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30, the RBI statement said.
The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, the RBI said in a statement.

In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.
The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.

Besides, the facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of the RBI having issue departments from May 23.
The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara


Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank currency notes BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI says Rs 2000 note will not be legal tender after September 30

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

RBI may cancel licence of asset reconstruction companies after I-T report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Image
2 min read

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

abheek barua, abheek
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist

abheek barua, abheek
4 min read

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Dinesh Khara
3 min read

Fund pick: HDFC TaxSaver Fund

Click on the image to enlarge.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon