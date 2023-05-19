Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation





The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, the RBI said in a statement. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation.The existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30, the RBI statement said.



The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.



The Rs 2,000 denomination bank note was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes that were in circulation at that time.



(With inputs from PTI) Besides, the facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of the RBI having issue departments from May 23.