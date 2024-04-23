Lok Sabha polls: RBI asks fintech firms to track suspicious transactions

For the first time, fintech firms such as payment processing companies have been directed to track high-value transactions during the Lok Sabha election season by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a person in the know.

The banking regulator routinely directs banks in the country to monitor and track suspicious transactions during elections.

“It generally would apply to banks to monitor and scrutinise high-value transactions. This is probably the first time it is being sent to fintech companies such as payment ones. This is because payment companies were not regulated during the last general election season," a senior fintech executive said.

The regulator came up with the payment aggregator framework in 2020. It has mandated that payment gateways will need to obtain an aggregator licence to acquire merchants, offer digital payment acceptance solutions.





Companies such as Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, Digio, Decentro, CCAvenue, among others are payment aggregators regulated by the RBI.

The RBI directions, which went to all the regulated entities, are in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

“This is a general notification that the RBI sends out every election season to tighten up security of high frequency, high-value transactions. It is done to ensure that it is not being used for any election-related purposes,” the person quoted above said.

They added that the regulator has asked companies to report suspicious transactions to relevant authorities.

The RBI may want companies to track and report these transactions on the back of the large-scale adoption of digital payments in the country.

For instance, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions in India posted a record 57 per cent rise in volume and 44 per cent rise in value in financial year 2024 (FY24), compared to the previous financial year.

In March 2024 too, the transactions saw a 55 per cent rise in volume to 13.44 billion and a 40 per cent rise in value to Rs 19.78 trillion compared to March 2023.

This was the first time that UPI transactions crossed 100 billion and closed at 131 billion in a financial year, compared to 84 billion in 2022-23.