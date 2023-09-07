Rupee depreciates 2 paise to hit lowest level of 83.15 against US dollar

The rupee fell 2 paise to hit the lowest level of 83.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices.

Forex traders said, massive selling of equities by foreign investors in the past few sessions and subdued market sentiment also put pressure on the Indian currency.

Crude oil breached the level of USD 90 per barrel after oil producing countries agreed to extend supply cut till December this year, while dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.15 against the dollar, 2 paise lower from its previous close. The unit traded in a narrow range of 83.14 to 83.16 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 9 paise to close at 83.13 against the dollar. Earlier, the rupee had touched the level of 83.13 on August 21 this year.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 104.85.

Also Read Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv Rupee falls below 82 against US dollar after RBI hits pause on rate hikes Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data Rupee to stay weak, third of analysts expect new low within a year: Poll Digital public infra can speed up financial inclusion: G20 Report LIC may need 5 yrs more beyond 2027 comply with public float norms RBI Governor urges fintech players to set up self regulatory organisation India bond yields end flat as all eyes on RBI's I-CRR review this week

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 90.41 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 156.01 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 65,724.51. The broader NSE Nifty declined 47.10 points or 0.24 per cent to 19,563.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,245.86 crore, according to exchange data.