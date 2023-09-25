Rupee ends weaker on elevated US Treasury yields, record low not in sight

The Indian rupee depreciated on Monday, pressured by elevated U.S. Treasury yields and higher crude oil prices.

The rupee closed at 83.1450 against the U.S. dollar as compared with 82.93 in the previous session. Most Asian currencies fell, with the Thai bhat and offshore Chinese yuan leading losses.

The dollar index rose to 105.71, hovering near a six-month high. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.5% to $93.74.

The rupee's gains that followed the announcement on Friday of India's inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging market bond index have been erased.

However, the optimism around the bond index inclusion is likely to prevent the rupee from falling to a fresh record low in the near term, analysts said.

Global pressures all point to depreciation but "83.30 is likely to stay protected," said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Wealth Management's institutional desk.

Also Read Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data Rupee depreciates 7 paise to 82.08 against US dollar amid strong demand Rupee slips to 10-month low on dollar strength, RBI likely capped losses What are municipal bonds, and why do investors prefer them over corp bonds? RBI found excessive dominance by 1-2 board members even in banks: Guv Das Govt considering $7.2 billion housing loan interest subsidy scheme JPMorgan adding Indian bonds will see public finances scrutinised Aditya Birla Finance to raise up to Rs 2K cr through maiden issue of NCDs Rupee gives up index inclusion-led rally; RBI counted on to help

The Reserve Bank of India will continue to defend the rupee, keeping it in a 82.80 and 83.30 band, Gupta added.

The rupee's record low of 83.29 was hit in October 2022.

Last week, the unit hovered close to its record lows but recovered after the JPMorgan announcement.

The rupee's outlook remains weak due to a worsening of the current account deficit and risk of equity outflows, economists at Nomura said.

On Monday, the rupee slipping below 83 spurred dollar buying from importers, including local oil companies, traders said.

For now, "83.18-83.20 are good levels to sell dollars," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

A hawkish bent from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 4.48% in Asia trading.

Investors are waiting to see whether India will be included the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index. The decision is due on Sept. 28.