Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Rupee holds steady as exporters delay dollar hedging amid volatility

Rupee holds steady as exporters delay dollar hedging amid volatility

Most exporters reckon that the risks that rupee will depreciate from here are much higher than it will appreciate, a forex salesperson at a mid-sized private

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

"Exhaustion has set in to sell (dollars) at this level and they are now counting on higher levels (on dollar/rupee)." (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee was little changed on Monday amid a buoyant U.S. dollar and a central bank that does not want the currency to slip, while exporters waited for better levels to hedge their future foreign currency receipts.

The rupee was quoting at 84.0775 to the U.S. dollar at 11:14 a.m. IST, barely changed from 84.08 in the previous session. The currency's intraday range so far has been less than a paisa.

The rupee's very muted price action to kick off the week is a repeat of the previous two weeks.

Thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention to keep the rupee from dropping past the current level, the currency's near-term volatility has plunged. The 7-day daily realised volatility is just 0.1%, the lowest in at least 30 years.

 

Amid this intervention to support the rupee, Indian exporters are waiting.

Most exporters reckon that the risks that rupee will depreciate from here are much higher than it will appreciate, a forex salesperson at a mid-sized private sector bank said.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's upbeat growth estimates create confusion, concern among economists

Green bonds

Green municipal bonds grow as many Indian cities seek climate funding

PremiumIndian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that

Nabfid likely to raise nearly Rs 40,000 crore through bonds in H2FY25

Bonds

Regulatory changes to provide necessary push to surety bonds biz: Experts

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das receives A+ grade in the central bank report cards 2024

"Exhaustion has set in to sell (dollars) at this level and they are now counting on higher levels (on dollar/rupee)."

DOLLAR, US YIELDS KEEP RISING

The dollar index inched past 104.50 in Asia, taking its rally this month to 3.8%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is up nearly 50 basis points month-to-date.

The dollar and yields have been pushing higher on the back of rising odds of Donald Trump winning the U.S. elections and data that has indicated the U.S. economy remains healthy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee slips to record closing low on outflows, avoids sharper losses

Premiumdollar, rupee, trade

A $700 billion war chest: India's external sector needs skilful management

rupee dollar

RBI intervention keeps rupee from hitting 84 against the US dollar

rupee dollar

Rupee depreciates 15 paisa against US dollar tracking Asian peers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee holds above lifetime low, supported by likely RBI intervention

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon