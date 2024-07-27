More than 50 mn ITRs filed so far, 8% increase over last year: I-T dept

The income tax department on Saturday said more than 50 mn I-T returns have been filed on the e-filing portal, an 8 per cent increase over last year.

It further said that Infosys has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services and the company has assured uninterrupted services during the e-filing peak period.

"More than 50 mn ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been received on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 26th of July 2024. This is 8 per cent more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year," the Department posted on X.