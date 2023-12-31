SCBs well capitalised, capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s stress test results reveal that scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are well-capitalised and capable of absorbing macroeconomic shocks even in the absence of any further capital infusion by stakeholders. It shows no SCB would breach the minimum capital requirement of 9 per cent in the next one year.

All banks would be able to meet the minimum regulatory common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 5.5 per cent even under severe stress scenario.