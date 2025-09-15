Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecuredc

Securitisation, the sale of loans through structured transactions, is likely to remain subdued, with volumes estimated at around Rs 63,000 crore in the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 70,000 crore in the same period last year.
The moderation is driven by a limited pool of loans available for sale in the unsecured and microfinance segments, and by investors turning selective amid stress in the retail sector, according to bankers and rating agency analysts.
Manushree Saggar, group head – structured finance, ICRA, said, “We are expecting the securitisation volume to be about Rs 48,000–50,000 crore in Q2FY26.” Activity in unsecured, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and microfinance segments was higher in Q2FY25. Volumes have reduced this year owing to lower disbursements in these segments.
Bankers engaged in securitisation transactions said Reliance group entities were working on deals worth about Rs 13,000 crore backed by receivables. One of them is for Rs 5,000 crore, with pass-through certificates (PTCs) to be issued by Radhakrishna Securitisation Trust, according to CRISIL Ratings. The transaction originated by Jamnagar Utilities and Power Private Ltd, is backed by loan receivables from Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust (DFIT). These PTCs carry an “AAA” rating from CRISIL.
Regular deals in retail and corporate asset classes, along with the proposed Reliance transactions, are expected to take the securitisation total to around Rs 63,000 crore for Q2FY26, bankers said.
Saggar added that while sell-down volumes have seen some traction in the microfinance segment, pool selection criteria have become more stringent and structural features have been enhanced. In terms of asset classes, commercial vehicle (CV) loans will continue to dominate the mix. Direct assignments could also rise, reflecting the impact of co-lending guidelines.
Overall securitisation volumes stood at Rs 51,000 crore in Q1FY26, led largely by non-banking finance companies, according to ICRA.
In Q2FY25, securitisation activity was estimated at Rs 70,000 crore, supported by HDFC Bank offloading loans worth Rs 20,000 crore following the merger of housing finance unit HDFC with itself.