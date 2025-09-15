Monday, September 15, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12%, flags MSME loan stress

Crisil pegs FY26 bank credit growth at 12%, flags MSME loan stress

Retail credit will drive growth in loan books for banks in FY26, and corporate loans growth will be slower in the fiscal year, the agency said

The agency flagged some concerns for the industry, including a decline in households' contribution to deposit accretion, which can lead to issues over deposit stability, and lending to small businesses, which can impact asset quality.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Domestic credit rating agency Crisil on Monday said banks' credit growth will accelerate in the second half of the fiscal year and inch up to 12 per cent in FY26.

Retail credit will drive growth in loan books for banks in FY26, and corporate loans growth will be slower in the fiscal year, the agency said.

The agency flagged some concerns for the industry, including a decline in households' contribution to deposit accretion, which can lead to issues over deposit stability, and lending to small businesses, which can impact asset quality.

"The Q1 credit growth was slower at 9.5 per cent and while it has inched up to 10 per cent, it is still subdued. However, we expect the second half to lead to faster loan growth, which should take FY26 loan growth to 11-12 per cent," Crisil Chief Rating Officer Krishnan Sitaraman told reporters.

 

He said government and regulatory measures, coupled with a likely reversal of an earlier trend of corporate borrowers going to alternatives like bond markets will help banks' credit growth.

He said the transmission of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) rate actions into the marginal cost of funding-based lending rate is still catching up with 1 percentage point reduction while rates in bond markets move even before the RBI announces its calls.

As the banks' rate offerings go lower, demand will shift to bank loans, he said.

Private capex demand growth, however, may take some time to revive as companies are likely to opt for settling of the global uncertainties before making big investment decisions, he said.

The agency also flagged some potential concerns on the deposit stability, pointing out that the share of household contributions to the deposit base has reduced to 60 per cent from 64 per cent over the last five years.

Deposit growth, a crucial factor for sustainable credit growth, is seen adequate for the expected uptick in bank credit, aided by the RBI's measures to enhance systemic liquidity, including a four-phased cash reserve ratio reduction and revision in liquidity coverage ratio norms, it said.

From an asset quality perspective, the agency said the gross non-performing assets ratio will go up to 2.3-2.5 per cent by the end of FY26, but added that this will be very low when compared with the historical highs.

It, however, flagged the small businesses segment, especially loans under Rs 10 lakh, as something to watch out for from an asset quality standpoint.

If there is no revision on the tariffs front, some US or export dependent small businesses may also report stress, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

