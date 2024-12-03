Business Standard
Self-help groups, farmers struggling to get loans : RBI Deputy Governor

MSMEs led by women underserved in borrowing system, says Swaminathan J in speech

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Nearly half of self-help groups (SHGs) in the country are not linked to the formal credit system as small and marginal farmers continue to lack access to bank financing, Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has said.
 
Swaminathan spoke at the Conference for Lead District Managers of Maharashtra in Tadoba, Chandrapur on November 30. The speech was uploaded on the RBI's website on Tuesday.
 
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those led by women, are another "underserved group" of potential borrowers. "By adopting an empirical approach, combined with on-the-ground insights, we can design effective credit plans tailored to these segments. This can be achieved through suitable Potential Linked Credit Plans and targeted credit strategies at the block and district levels," he said.
 
 
Swaminathan emphasised that credit planning should adopt a "bottom-up approach" to convey the needs of the centres and then design a plan best suited to address those. "It is also important to understand that, while the targets should strive to be aspirational in ideas, they should be realistic enough to translate into execution and reflect the local credit needs."

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

