September e-way bill generation rises 7.2% to a new record 141.53 million

E-way bill generation in September grew 7.21 per cent year-on-year, hitting a record 141.53 million, according to data provided by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

An e-way bill is an electronic document required under the GST regime for the movement of goods worth more than ₹50,000, containing details of the goods, consignor, consignee and transporter.

Sequentially, it rose 1.75 per cent from 139.08 million in August. Before September, March 2026 had recorded the highest e-way bill generation at 140.6 million.

"Crossing the 140-million mark for the first time reflects both the resilience of domestic trade and the increasing formalisation of the economy under GST. The rise in e-way bill generation, despite an already high base, points to healthy freight movement and could be an early signal of a strong festive demand cycle," said Harpreet Singh, partner, indirect tax, Deloitte India.

The record number of e-way bills comes a day after the GST Council, at its meeting on October 8, moved to cut routine checks on goods moving by road. Under the proposal, a vehicle can be stopped only on specific information, and only after an officer of the rank of joint commissioner or above allows it. Checks, detention or seizure would be allowed only in the state where the supplier or the buyer is based. States through which the goods are only passing will not be able to stop the vehicle. Action can still be taken in any state if no e-way bill has been generated, or if the vehicle is not carrying a document showing where the goods started or where they are going. Confiscation of goods or vehicles in transit will no longer be allowed.

Shivam Mehta, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan, said the e-way bill change is one of the biggest ease-of-doing-business steps from this Council meeting. Stopping routine checks, keeping transit states out, and ending confiscation of goods on the move address long-standing industry worries. The changes can ease supply chains, cut disputes and let businesses move goods across the country with more certainty, while keeping enforcement focused on real tax evasion.