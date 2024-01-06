Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sikkim achieved extensive financial inclusion covering remote villages: FM

The minister said there are 32 bank branches and 36 ATMs in Sikkim per one lakh population in comparison to the national average of 14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She said it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence that banks were not seeking collateral from beneficiaries to sanction loans under various central schemes

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday lauded the Sikkim government for helping the Himalayan state achieve extensive financial inclusion, covering remote villages and habitats.
She also congratulated banks and other financial institutions for the success story in Sikkim.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Sikkim has done extremely well to set up bank branches and ATM kiosks in all six districts, covering remote villages and habitats to make the mission of financial inclusion a great success," Sitharaman said at a credit outreach programme here.
The minister said there are 32 bank branches and 36 ATMs in Sikkim per one lakh population in comparison to the national average of 14.
"The state capital Gangtok alone has 43 bank branches and 58 ATMs per one lakh population," she said, adding that women and youth are the biggest beneficiaries of financial inclusion in Sikkim.
Sitharaman also handed certificate of loans worth Rs 402 crore to 3,828 beneficiaries under various central schemes, noting that the number of beneficiaries were 1,720 when she had visited the state last year.
She said it was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence that banks were not seeking collateral from beneficiaries to sanction loans under various central schemes.
"The banks are there to lend you money for your business, and you don't need to give any guarantee, as our PM is himself the guarantor," Sitharaman asserted.

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

Number of voters in Sikkim rises 1% to 462K; 3,856 PWDs in electoral rolls

IRDAI eases norms for insurer investment in infrastructure debt funds

Banks report healthy loan growth in Q3; Casa ratio continues to decline

RBI says Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged through post offices as well

Indian investment bankers earn $1.3 billion in fees, highest since 2000

RBI turns down Federal Bank MD & CEO extension request for one year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Financial Inclusion Sikkim Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon