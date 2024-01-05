Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI says Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged through post offices as well

In a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its website, the RBI said people can send the notes to any of its 19 issue offices from any post office

Note Ban

Rs 2,000 currency notes

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged through post offices as well.
There are reports of people queuing up at the RBI offices for returning the Rs 2,000 notes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its website, the RBI said people can send the notes to any of its 19 issue offices from any post office.
People need to fill up an application form which is available online and send the notes to a RBI issue office from any facility of India Post, it said.
In May last year, the apex bank announced its decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes, which was first introduced after the demonetisation exercise in 2016.
The decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes was taken as most of these notes had exceeded their expected lifespan and were also not being used by the public for transactions, the RBI had said.
At present, over 97.38 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes in circulation as in May 2023 have been returned. After allowing for exchange or deposit across bank counters, the RBI has made available multiple other channels where the notes can be exchanged or deposited.
A person can either exchange or deposit the notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time across the 19 issue offices along with the post office-based facilities, as per the FAQ.

Also Read

77% of Rs 2,000 notes returned by users to banks as of June 30: FinMin

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

97.26% Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI; circulation down to Rs 9,760 cr

Indian investment bankers earn $1.3 billion in fees, highest since 2000

RBI turns down Federal Bank MD & CEO extension request for one year

Puducherry govt to raise Rs 200 crore through auction of dated securities

RBI revises definition of politically-exposed persons for KYC purpose

RBI gives clarity to 'politically exposed persons' term to meet FATF norms

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Rs 2000 note currency notes Demonetisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon