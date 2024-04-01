Stability in G-sec yields bolstered financial mkt resilience: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman underscored the RBI's legacy of embracing both conventional and unconventional measures to safeguard the economy, reflecting on its remarkable journey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the stability in government securities yields has bolstered overall financial market resilience and investor confidence in the Indian economy. She emphasized that the measures undertaken for monetary tightening have effectively stabilized the G-Sec yields.

While speaking an event commemorating 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), she said "Inflation management despite monetary tightening measures and the measures taken for monetary tightening have stabilised G-Sec yields, which is very important for the economy. The stability in G-Sec market has contributed to overall financial market resilience and investors confidence in the Indian economy."

Sitharaman lauded the RBI’s resilience and leadership among its central bank counterparts, emphasizing its crucial role in maintaining financial stability. She commended the central bank's steadfast efforts during crises, highlighting its role in fostering optimism.

The finance minister stated that acknowledging the central bank's adaptability in navigating through various challenges, including the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. She noted the RBI's proactive approach in addressing inflation, a persistent concern in many economies, as well as its innovative strategies to uphold financial stability.





Sitharaman underscored the RBI's legacy of embracing both conventional and unconventional measures to safeguard the economy, reflecting on its remarkable journey.

"The collaborative effort of the government and RBI in asset quality management and prompt corrective action framework, have been a success," Sitharaman said. Under RBI's watch Rupee has also exhibited lower volatility.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the RBI for its efforts in revitalizing financially distressed banks, transforming them into profitable institutions."In 2014, when I attended the program for the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the situation was very different. The entire banking sector of India was struggling with problems and challenges. Everyone was doubtful regarding the stability and future of India's banking system," said Modi. "The situation was so bad that the Public Sector banks were not able to provide enough boost to the country's economic progress... And today, India's banking system is seen as a strong and sustainable banking system in the world," he added.

He highlighted the transformation within the banking sector, terming it a "case study," and referenced the government's infusion of Rs 3.5 trillion into PSU Banks for their revival. Additionally, PM Modi attributed the success of the Indian economy, amid global challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, to the RBI's pivotal role in maintaining a delicate balance between growth and inflation. He emphasized, "The Indian economy continues to set new records even as several economies grapple with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.





RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted the evolution of the Reserve Bank from its traditional role of resource allocation during the planning era to its current status as a facilitator for the market economy.

“The Reserve Bank’s evolution as an institution has been closely intertwined with the development of the Indian economy, from being a central bank primarily concerned with the allocation of scarce resources, during the planning period, the Reserve Bank transitioned into being an enabler for the market economy. We are a full-service central bank, with our functions spanning multiple dimensions. It has been our endeavour to promote the financial sector, a financial sector that is robust, resilient, and future-ready,” Das said.