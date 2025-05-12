Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State-run banks cautious; target modest 11-13% credit growth in FY26

Bankers said credit growth is expected to be sluggish in FY26 owing to weaker demand across unsecured loans, mortgages

Industry experts and bankers anticipate an improvement in interest margins from the third quarter onwards as deposit rate re-pricing gathers pace

Anupreksha JainAbhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Despite sharp interest rate cuts, expected in the current financial year amid the easy liquidity conditions, state-run banks are treading cautiously on their loan growth projections for FY26.
 
Most large banks are projecting loan growth at around 11-13 per cent, almost similar to the previous financial year.
 
Similarly, banks’ deposit growth is expected to be in the range of 9-11 per cent as mobilisation of retail deposits continues to be a challenge. 
 
Bankers said credit growth is expected to be sluggish in FY26 owing to weaker demand across unsecured loans, mortgages.
 
They are also cautious on lending to non-banking financial
