UPI likely to grow further in several countries, says RBI Guv Das

UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payments systems, and discussions are underway with several other nations

Das on Friday evening said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday evening said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will grow further in several countries.
Das, who is on a five-day visit to the state, said UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payments systems, and discussions are underway with several other nations.
We expect this to grow further at the global level and internationalise in future, he told reporters here.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Das had said that notable progress in this direction has already been made with countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, Mauritius, Namibia, Peru, France and a few others for acceptance of RuPay cards and payments through the UPI network.
These endeavours, he said, underscore collaborative efforts for the adoption of India's initiatives across the globe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

