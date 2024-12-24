Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 05:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / UPI QR transactions jump 33% at retail stores this year: PayNearby

UPI QR transactions jump 33% at retail stores this year: PayNearby

UPI transactions at retail stores have increased by 33 per cent in semi-urban and rural areas this year, reflecting the growing adoption of digital payments, says a report.

UPI

UPI transactions at retail stores have increased by 33 per cent in semi-urban and rural areas this year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPI transactions at retail stores have increased by 33 per cent in semi-urban and rural areas this year, reflecting the growing adoption of digital payments, says a report.

Moreover, insurance policy purchases and premium collections saw a 127 per cent increase in transaction volume and a 96 per cent growth in new customer adoption during the year, the report by branchless banking and digital network PayNearby said.

"The data highlights the role digital retail stores play in overcoming the challenges of insurance penetration across Bharat," it stated.

The report is based on an analysis of real transaction data derived from over 10,00,000 small retailers (kirana stores, mobile recharge stores etc) offering financial and digital services spread across India in rural and semi-urban regions.

 

The findings compare business data from January to November 2024 with the same period in 2023.

Also Read

PremiumNPCI

Number of UPI apps grows in 2024, yet top two command maximum market share

UPI

About 4 out of 10 individuals in rural, semi-urban India prefer UPI: Report

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe launches 'Shield' to protect users from digital transaction frauds

UPI

RBI raises UPI Lite wallet limit to Rs 5,000; per transaction to Rs 1,000

UPI

Post-festive slump: UPI volume down 7%, value drops 8% in November

The report, Retail-O-Nomics, stated that there has been an impressive 297 per cent volume rise across credit products, including business loans, gold loans, personal loans, and revolving credit in rural and semi-urban areas.

This significant uptick reflects a growing awareness and demand for credit solutions at the grassroots level, it said.

However, micro ATM and Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AePS) cash withdrawals saw a decline in 2024. Both transaction volumes and the average cash withdrawal per transaction saw a slight decline, with the latter dropping from Rs 2,624 in 2023 to Rs 2,482 in 2024, the report said.

AePS withdrawals surged by 35-45 per cent during DBT releases, particularly under schemes like PM Kisan Yojana, compared to the rest of the year.

Cash withdrawals in Jammu and Kashmir recorded an impressive growth of 58 per cent in value and 74 per cent in volume, the report said.

By equipping local retailers with tools to offer diverse services like insurance, e-commerce, and lending, we are empowering them to become key enablers of financial access and economic progress at the grassroots, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said.

PayNearby is a branchless banking and digital network that operates on a B2B2C model. It has more than 10 lakh retail touchpoints comprising kirana stores, medical shops, travel agents and others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Revisions in Customs duty for multiple products in the recent Budget were done to spur domestic manufacturing, promote ease of trade, and reduce disputes.

Finance ministry weighs phasing out customs duty exemptions in Budget 2025

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at fresh record low of 85.20 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to hit all-time low of 85.16 against US dollar

Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director (CMD), Infibeam Avenues

B2B payments firm Infibeam Avenues to roll out RediffPay after NPCI nod

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee fails to recover, remains flat at 85.04 against dollar in early trade

Topics : UPI transactions Unified Payments Interface Online transaction Retail stores Digital Payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon