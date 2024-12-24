Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 9 paise to close at fresh record low of 85.20 against dollar

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at fresh record low of 85.20 against dollar

Increased demand of dollar due to month-end payment obligation and the fear of an aggressive import tariff by the Donald Trump administration in the US strengthened the greenback

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.10 and touched the lowest ever level of 85.21 against the greenback during intra-day. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee extended the slide for the second straight session and depreciated 9 paise to settle at a fresh all-time low of 85.20 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, dragged by a strong greenback against major crosses overseas and subdued domestic equities.

According to analysts, increased demand of dollar due to month-end payment obligation and the fear of an aggressive import tariff by the Donald Trump administration in the US strengthened the greenback.

Besides, surging crude oil prices pushed the rupee down further, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.10 and touched the lowest ever level of 85.21 against the greenback during intra-day. The unit finally ended the session at a fresh all-time low of 85.20 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 9 paise from its previous close.

 

On Monday, the rupee settled 7 paise lower at 85.11 against the US dollar.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to hit all-time low of 85.16 against US dollar

rupee

Rupee remains under pressure, touches new low of 85.12 per dollar

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

Rupee hits all-time low pressured by weak Yuan, strong dollar bids

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee fails to recover, remains flat at 85.04 against dollar in early trade

Rupee vs $

Rupee rebounds after hitting Rs 85.11, settles at Rs 85.02 per dollar

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee fell to a fresh all-time low on weak domestic markets and a strong US dollar due to increased demand from importers and surging crude oil prices.

He said a hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve and an improved US economy may further support the dollar.

"FII outflows may also weigh on the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels. $-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 85 to Rs 85.40," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.11 per cent at 107.93, amid soaring US Treasury yields and the fear of delayed interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69 per cent to $73.13 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 67.30 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 78,472.87 points, while Nifty fell 25.80 points, or 0.11 per cent to close at 23,727.65 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 168.71 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director (CMD), Infibeam Avenues

B2B payments firm Infibeam Avenues to roll out RediffPay after NPCI nod

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

NPS Vatsalya growing, onboards 75,000 people since launch: PFRDA chairman

PremiumNPCI

Number of UPI apps grows in 2024, yet top two command maximum market share

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Punjab demands greater financial support during pre-Budget meet with FM

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Losses of Himachal's 30 PSEs rose from Rs 3,953 cr to Rs 4,778 cr: CAG

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon