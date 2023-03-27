10% of folios yet to comply as March 31 deadline for MF nomination looms



Registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) estimate the count of such MF accounts (known as folios in MFs) to be about 10 per cent of total folios. Even as the deadline for filing mutual fund (MF) nomination or opting out is drawing closer, a fairly large number of investors are yet to comply.



As of end-February, the total number of folios was 144 million.

The RTAs — Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and KFin Technologies (the two biggest RTAs in the Rs 40-trillion MF industry) — have been spearheading major efforts. They say the number of investors filing nominations or opting out has surged these past few days. The MF industry, including fund houses, RTAs, and distributors, has doubled down on efforts of late to nudge the rest of the investors to comply.

A senior MF executive says asset management companies on their part have been sending regular reminders to non-compliant investors on their email addresses and mobile phone numbers. “Extensive communication with investors and intermediaries is being done. We have provided distributors reports that allow them to identify their clients who are yet to comply and encourage them to do so,” says CAMS, adding that 60,000-70,000 folios saw nominee updates every day last week, compared with the earlier 30,000.



MF distributors say they have been calling up such investors to convince them to conform. “We are sending non-compliant investors reminders with links for them to complete the process with ease,” he says.



Investors have the option of adding a nominee or opting out — either through an online or offline process. The online process requires the investor to visit the RTA website and update the nominee through a one-time password. However, this process may not work in the case of joint folios. “Nearly all our clients have acquiesced. Our entire service management team worked towards that goal for over two months,” says Amit Bivalkar, founder, Sapient Wealth.



In cases where there are such issues, investors can take the offline route by visiting any of the branches of the two RTAs. According to MF distributors, the online process is only feasible where joint folios have the mobile numbers of both holders registered.



Transactions like redemptions, systematic switch plans, and switch and systematic transfer plans will be restricted. However, they can continue to put money into their MF accounts. Investors failing to comply before the March 31 nomination deadline will see their folios frozen.