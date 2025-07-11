Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
₹100 Cr+ sale: Piramal Realty sells penthouse, 2 duplexes to single buyer

These residences, covering over 13,000 sq ft of carpet area, are located on the highest floors of a tower, offering uninterrupted views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea

Piramal group

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

In one of the most high-profile luxury real estate transactions in recent months, Piramal Realty on Thursday announced the sale of a sea-facing penthouse and two duplex apartments for over ₹100 crore to a single undisclosed buyer at its flagship residential project, Piramal Mahalaxmi.
 
In a statement on Thursday, the company confirmed that the deal was finalized for three premium units spanning more than 13,000 sq ft of carpet area, located on the highest floors of one of its residential towers. These exclusive residences offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the iconic 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse, making them among the most coveted addresses in South Mumbai.
 
 
Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has 13 million sq ft of residential real estate under development in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
“We have completed the sale of a penthouse and duplex apartments worth over ₹100 crore in a single transaction at Piramal Mahalaxmi,” Piramal Realty said in its official statement.
 
Located in South Mumbai's  Mahalaxmi neighborhood, Piramal Mahalaxmi is a marquee development that has attracted a mix of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and NRIs. With its expansive views, modern amenities, and strategic location, the project continues to set new benchmarks for premium urban living in India’s financial capital. The company's portfolio includes residential and commercial developments in locations such as Byculla, Mulund, Kurla, and Mahalaxmi.
 
The tower that houses these newly sold units is designed to provide both privacy and elevation, with upper-floor residences tailored for high-net-worth individuals seeking a mix of exclusivity and elegance.
 

Topics : Piramal Realty

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

