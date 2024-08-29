Business Standard
21-yr-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto youngest on India's rich list for 2024

The youngest billionaires of the country are Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, ( both aged 33) and founder of RazorPay, a payment solutions app.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List showcases the remarkable achievements of India's young entrepreneurs, who are driving innovation and disrupting various industries.India's dollar billionaire count has reached 334, rising by 29 percent on year, as per the Hurun India Richlist released on August 29,  with a new billionaire being added every five days last year.

 The youngest billionaires of the country are Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, ( both aged 33) and founder of RazorPay, a payment solutions app. 
 The youngest entrant to the richlist is 21-year old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, with his co-founder Aadit Palicha second youngest on the list at 22 years of age. The list  boasts of 11 people born in the 90s. The threshold to make the 2024 rich list was Rs 1,000 Cr, with a total of 1,539 individuals, up by 220 from last year. 

Co-founder of Lenskart, an eyewear retail company, Neha Bansal ( aged 42) is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list. 

The 2024 Hurun list refers to the richest Indians in the world. This is the 13th year of the list. Wealth calculations are a snapshot as of 31st July 2024.
1,539 individuals, (up by 220) across 134 cities have Rs 1,000 Cr in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. 

India has 334 billionaires, up 75 compared to last year.

The list features 55 technology startup founders, with a cumulative wealth of Rs 2,87,100 crore.

 A record 1,008 entrepreneurs (65%) are self-made, highlighting India's entrepreneurial spirit.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

