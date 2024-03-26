Sensex (    %)
                             
India has 271 billionaires, Mukesh Ambani is at top of club: Report

Country added 94 new billionaires in 2023, the most for any country after the United States

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani | Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
India added 94 new billionaires in 2023, taking the country’s total to 271 and a cohort that has a combined wealth of $ 1 trillion, said a report on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to rank in the top 10 names in 2024 Hurun Global Rich List, a ranking of US dollar billionaires. Ambani, 66, is placed 10th, dropping one rank despite his wealth rising 40 per cent to $$115 billion in the period the report tracked. He is Asia’s richest person.
Hurun Global Rich List’s wealth calculations are a snapshot for the year ending January 15, 2024. It is the thirteenth edition of the ranking.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani ranks 15th and he is next Indian after Ambani. Adani, 61, has a net worth of $86 billion, recording a $33 billion surge in wealth attributed to a rally in his companies' shares.

Thanks to a booming stock market, India had a “super strong year” to add 94 new billionaires, the most for any country after the United States. Dominant Indian industries include pharmaceuticals (39 billionaires), automobile and auto components (27) and chemicals (24). The average age was 67.

Mumbai was the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the report’s year and taking it to third rank in the world. Maharashtra’s capital city is Asia’s billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the top 10 for the first time. Palm Beach, Istanbul, Mexico City, and Melbourne also broke into the Hurun Top 30 cities.

"Surpassing all but the United States, India's unprecedented billionaire boom propels Mumbai past Beijing, crowning it as Asia's billionaire epicentre. Yet, as we stand on the brink of revolutions in electric vehicles, space technology, and AI (artificial intelligence), India's startup ecosystem is just beginning to unveil its potential. The next decade holds a clear message: overlooking the Indian narrative is a risk no visionary can afford. The Hurun Global Rich List doesn't just track wealth; it signals a pivotal shift in the global power structure,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher, Hurun India, in a statement.

The 2024 Hurun Global Rich List underscores India's ascension as a future economic titan, poised to secure its place as the world's third-largest economy, said the statement.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk topped the global billionaire list with a total wealth of $231 billion. He was followed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon with a net worth of $185 billion.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, 34, joined the billionaire club with wealth valued at 1.2 billion, not from typical celebrity side hustles but through her music. Over half her fortune stems from royalties and touring, including $190 million from the Eras tour's first leg and $35 million from its concert film. The rest is buoyed by her music catalogue’s value, notably after her first six albums were sold to Shamrock Capital for $300 million in 2020, said the statement.

  TOP 10 FROM INDIA          
Rank Name Wealth US$bn % change Main Company Age City of Residence
10↓ Mukesh Ambani & family 115 40% Reliance Industries 66 Mumbai
15↑ Gautam Adani & family 86 62% Adani 61 Ahmedabad
34↑ Shiv Nadar & family 37 42% HCL 78 New Delhi
55↓ Cyrus S Poonawalla & family 25 -7% Serum Institute of India 82 Pune
61↑ Dilip Shanghvi & family 24 41% Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 68 Mumbai
100↑ Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 18 29% Aditya Birla 56 Mumbai
100↑ Radhakishan Damani & family 18 13% Avenue Supermarts 69 Mumbai
107↑ Niraj Bajaj & family 17 42% Bajaj Auto 69 Mumbai
128↑ Rajiv Singh & family 15 121% DLF 64 New Delhi
128↑ Ravi Jaipuria & family 15 72% RJ Corp 69 New Delhi

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

