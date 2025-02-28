Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 47% Indians unhappy with pay, 59% saw minimal salary growth in 3 years

47% Indians unhappy with pay, 59% saw minimal salary growth in 3 years

Skills in demand (35%) is the biggest salary driver-specialised and emerging skills command higher pay.

Earnings

Image: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A whopping 47 per cent of Indian professionals are not satisfied with their salary growth, citing low increments and unfulfilled expectations. Meanwhile, 25% of respondents remain neutral — while they acknowledge limited salary growth, they do not see it as a pressing concern, revealed a survey by  jobs platform, foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME). 
Only 46% of respondents believe their salary is above average, while 40% feel it is below industry standards. Notably, 14% remain unaware of salary benchmarks in their field.
 
Overall, as professionals gain experience, salary awareness improves, and dissatisfaction steadily declines.  Here are the key highlights of the report:  Entry-Level (0–3 years):
 
  • Over half (51%) lack awareness of salary benchmarks—the highest among all experience levels
  • 31% feel underpaid, with dissatisfaction peaking in BFSI (42%)
Junior-Level (4–6 years):
  • Dissatisfaction drops to 26%, reflecting better salary transparency
  • 26% believe they earn above industry benchmarks, mostly in IT-Software (34%)
 
Mid-Level (7–10 years):
  • Dissatisfaction further declines to 18%.
  • 22% consider their pay above industry norms, with IT-Software leading
  • Senior & Executive (11+ years): 18% of senior professionals and 18% of executives believe their salaries exceed industry benchmarks
 
Satisfaction with Salary growth

Also Read

India Inc salary wage

AI, cybersecurity, leadership roles will drive salaries up by 40% in 2025

BS Manthan

Business Standard Manthan LIVE updates: Day 2 proceedings begin

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

LIC share slips 2%, hits 52-week low on GST demand order worth Rs 480 crore

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 850 pts; Nifty at 22,280; SMIDs drag 2%; Auto, IT down 2-3%

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada immigration 2025: Teachers welcomed, door shut for STEM and tech

  • 47% of professionals are not satisfied with their salary growth, with the highest dissatisfaction among entry-level professionals (0–3 years). IT roles make up the largest share of dissatisfaction (26%).
  • 28% are most satisfied, with Engineering & Production (18%) and IT-Software (14%) leading.
  • 25% remain neutral, indicating mixed perceptions of salary progression.
 
Expected Salary Growth from Appraisal
 
  • 35% of professionals expect only a Minimal Hike (0–10%), highlighting conservative salary growth expectations across industries.
  • 29% anticipate a Moderate Growth (11–20%) increment.
  • 14% predict a Significant Raise (21–30%), showing a smaller but notable share expecting higher increments.
  • 22% expect a High Appraisal (30%+), reflecting strong optimism among select professionals, particularly in the early and junior career stages.
  • Entry-level professionals are the most polarised—while 20% expect a minimal hike (0–10%), a notable 11% anticipate a high appraisal (30%+). This reflects both early career pay stagnation and strong optimism among a select group.
  • Mid and senior-level professionals show balanced expectations, with most anticipating moderate growth (11–20%). Large raises (21%+) are less commonly expected at these levels, signaling realistic salary outlook as careers progress.
  • Few professionals expect significant salary hikes (21–30%), and those who do are primarily in mid-career roles.
  • High appraisals (30%+) are most expected at the entry and junior levels, but expectations for such raises sharply decline at senior levels, reinforcing slower salary progression at leadership positions.
 
Salary Changes Over the Past Three Years
  • 59% of professionals saw minimal salary growth over the past three years, indicating slow wage progression for a majority.
  • 28% reported significant salary increases, showing strong growth in select roles.
  • 13% reported no change in salary, highlighting stagnation for a small segment of the workforce.
 
Future Salary Expectations: Industry Outlook
 
Overall, 77% of professionals anticipate significant salary growth in their industry, while 20% expect no change and only 3% foresee a decline.
 
Entry-level professionals remain the most optimistic, with 35% predicting moderate to significant growth, particularly in the IT-Software (20%) and BFSI (17%) sectors. Strong salary growth expectations are also evident among Engineering & Production (23%) and IT (18%) professionals.
 
Mid-level (12%) and junior-level (13%) professionals also expect moderate growth, reflecting industry-specific trends.
 
In contrast, only 7% of executives (15+ years of experience) anticipate salary growth, indicating potentially slower salary progression at leadership levels. Notably, only 9% of entry-level professionals foresee no salary growth, while mid and senior levels (2–4%) report lower expectations. This suggests limited concerns about salary freezes across the broader workforce.
 
Skills in demand (35%) is the biggest salary driver—specialised and emerging skills command higher pay.
 
Industry-specific challenges (19%) like market fluctuations and sector constraints are shaping compensation trends.
 
Economic trends (17%) and technological advancements (17%) are reshaping salaries, particularly in fast-evolving industries
 
Government policies (6%) and company-specific factors (6%) have a smaller but notable impact, influencing salary structures through labor laws, tenure-based pay, and internal policies.
 

More From This Section

Education loan

Rupee at 87 per dollar: Indian students must opt for INR loans abroad

Rohit sharma, rohit

Cricketer Rohit Sharma gives Mumbai flat on rent for Rs 2.6 lakh per month

investments, mutual funds

National Pension Scheme: Can you plan early retirement with this plan?

Donald Trump, Trump

US firms can buy Gold Card for $5 million to hire top Indian grads: Trump

PremiumMutual Funds

Momentum funds: Invest if you have long horizon and stomach for volatility

Topics : Salary negotiation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon