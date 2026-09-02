5 hidden costs and risks to check before you choose interest-free EMI

An interest-free instalment plan can make an expensive purchase easier to fit into a monthly budget. But a zero-interest offer does not necessarily mean the transaction is completely free of charges or financial risks.

Such plans can help consumers manage a temporary mismatch between when they want to make a purchase and when they receive their next income. However, the convenience of splitting a payment can also make it easier to take on commitments without checking the full cost.

“For young consumers, the challenge is often not affordability but timing a purchase with monthly cash flow, and interest-free instalments can help bridge that gap without disrupting savings or other financial priorities. However, flexible credit works best when consumers understand exactly what they are signing up for,” said Bhargav Errangi, founder of POP, a payment platform.

Here are five things consumers should check before opting for such a plan.

1. Check the total cost, not just the interest rate

The first thing to verify is whether the plan is genuinely cost-free. An interest-free offer can still come with processing fees, convenience charges, taxes or other applicable costs.

For example, if a product costs Rs 30,000 and the payment is split into three instalments, the consumer may assume that each instalment will simply be Rs 10,000. But an upfront processing fee or other charge could increase the effective cost.

“‘Interest-free does not always mean cost-free. Check for processing fees, convenience charges, taxes and other applicable costs,” said Errangi.

The final amount payable should therefore be compared with the price of the product under a normal payment option.

2. Understand the repayment schedule

Consumers should know exactly how many instalments they are taking, the amount of each instalment and the dates on which payments are due.

Short-duration structures such as “pay-in-3” can make cashflow planning easier because the purchase is divided into three defined repayments. However, these instalments still need to be considered alongside rent, household expenses, existing EMIs and monthly savings.

“Consumers should assess these alongside rent, bills, savings and existing EMIs,” said Errangi.

Timely repayments may also help build a credit history where the activity is reported to credit bureaus, although repayment alone does not guarantee an improvement in the credit score.

3. Know what happens if you miss an instalment

A missed payment can turn a seemingly cheap credit facility into an expensive one. Consumers should check the late-payment or penal charges before signing up.

They should also understand whether missed repayments can be reported to credit bureaus and affect their future ability to obtain loans or other credit.

Kundan Shahi, founder of loan repayment platform Zavo, said consumers should specifically check the penalties applicable if an instalment is missed.

This is particularly important for small-ticket purchases. A consumer may overlook a relatively small instalment, but repeated missed payments can have wider consequences for their credit profile.

4. Check the lender and impact on available credit

Consumers should identify the actual lender behind the instalment facility and verify whether it is a regulated bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC). They should also check the lender's customer support and grievance-redressal process.

Another point to consider is how the facility affects available credit.

“If the instalment is tied to your credit card, a portion of your available credit may remain locked until the plan is fully repaid, reducing your flexibility for other expenses,” said Shahi.

Consumers should also understand whether a credit check is involved. If a provider says it will conduct a soft inquiry, they should verify the terms and ensure that a hard inquiry is not carried out without their knowledge.

5. Read cancellation and refund rules

Returns and refunds can become complicated when a purchase has been converted into instalments. A consumer may return an item, but the refund could take time to reach the account while an instalment payment becomes due.

Before choosing the facility, check how cancellations, returns and refunds are handled and whether the instalment plan is automatically reversed or requires further action.

Convenience should not replace affordability

The central question should not be whether the instalment plan carries zero interest, but whether the consumer can comfortably afford the commitment after considering all charges and existing financial obligations.

“Flexible credit should give consumers greater control over when they pay and help them plan expenditure without unnecessarily dipping into savings, while keeping affordability, costs and repayment obligations completely transparent,” said Errangi.

Shahi said consumers should evaluate an instalment plan on its total cost, credit implications, flexibility and terms rather than simply looking at the interest rate.

What is the total amount I will pay, when will each payment be due, and what happens if I cannot pay on time? If these three answers are not clear, the plan may not be worth taking.