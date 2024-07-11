Aadhaar-based eKYC for LPG users by OMCs: Here's all you need to know

Have you recently been asked by your LPG delivery person to verify your identity through Aadhaar-based eKYC? Don't be alarmed. This process is a part of a broader initiative by state-owned oil companies to ensure that LPG connections are held by legitimate customers.

The Indian government has initiated Aadhaar-based eKYC authentication for LPG customers. This move, as explained by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, aims to identify and eliminate bogus customers who misuse domestic LPG subsidies meant for households.

Why is this being done?

This initiative targets fraudulent activities where commercial establishments book cooking gas in the name of domestic users. Households purchase domestic LPG at a significantly lower price compared to commercial rates, leading to misuse.

For instance, a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder costs around Rs 803, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 1,646. By verifying identities through Aadhaar, the government hopes to curb these discrepancies and ensure subsidies reach the rightful beneficiaries.

How to get eKYC done?

Completing eKYC for LPG is straightforward and can be done in several ways:

1. During delivery: The LPG delivery personnel can capture your Aadhaar details using a mobile app. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number to complete the process.

2. At distributor showrooms: You can visit your LPG distributor's showroom at your convenience for the eKYC process.

3. Using mobile apps: You can independently complete the eKYC using mobile applications provided by the oil companies. Here are the links:

IOCL App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cx.indianoil.in

BPCL App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cgt.bharatgas

HPCL App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drivetrackplusrefuel

Are there any charges for the verification?

No, it's free of cost. Do not pay the delivery person for the eKYC process. You only need to pay for the LPG gas you receive.

What's the deadline?

Currently, there is not mandatory and no deadline has been imposed by either the oil marketing companies or the central government for completing the eKYC process. Minister Puri clarified that there is no mass "mustering" at showrooms; customers can complete the process at their convenience without any rush.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stressed that the eKYC process has been in place for over eight months to ensure LPG cylinders are allocated to legitimate customers. He assured that the process is designed to be convenient, with multiple options available for customers to complete their verification. Additionally, oil companies are issuing clarifications to address any misconceptions and ensure a smooth experience for consumers.

What is eKYC?

The eKYC process leverages electronic databases and biometric data to verify identities quickly and efficiently. This method enhances security, reduces the risk of identity theft, and complies with regulatory requirements.