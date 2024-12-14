Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Align investment horizon with portfolio duration for short-term debt funds

Align investment horizon with portfolio duration for short-term debt funds

While all investors should have some allocation to shorter-duration debt funds for portfolio stability, the exact proportion should depend on their risk appetite

Debt funds

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shorter-duration debt funds received the bulk of inflows into debt mutual funds in November 2024. Overnight funds (Rs 2,019 crore), ultrashort duration funds (Rs 2,962 crore), low duration funds (Rs 4,374 crore), and money market funds (Rs 2,426 crore) were the main beneficiaries.
  High liquidity led to inflows
  Currently, most of the money flowing into debt funds is from institutional investors. “They use debt funds to park their short-term surpluses,” says Mahendra Jajoo, chief investment officer, fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers.
  According to Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer (debt markets) and author, corporates prefer the shorter end of the curve because the longer end can be volatile.
 
  The short end of the curve is linked to market liquidity. “In the past couple of months, the government has spent massively, which improved banking liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained easy liquidity in the banking system from July onwards. 
Chart
  The absolute quantum of liquidity in the banking system was higher in July, August, September, and October, which led to flows,” says Devang Shah, head of fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund.

More From This Section

Credit cards news

Why only paying the minimum due on credit card may not be a wise move?

immigration

Go back: Hostility towards immigrants grows in US, France, Ireland, Canada

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

EPFO subscribers may get services at par with banking, including ATM access

income-tax, tax filing, e-filing, tax portal, online, digital, income tax, I-T returns

Missed ITR deadline or made an error? File a revised return by Dec 31, 2024

singapore

Singapore to Kazakhstan: Top destinations Indians can explore in 2025

  Once the RBI changed its stance in the October policy, the market started expecting some easing on the liquidity front. “The RBI delivered in the Dece­mber policy by cutting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points,” says Shah. Both these factors led to higher flows into shorter-duration debt funds.
  More stable funds
  Shorter-duration debt funds are less volatile. “Interest rates are expected to come down, but it may not happen. Donald Trump’s trade policies could lead to higher inflation in the United States, which could then have a cascading impact on the rest of the world, including India,” says Jajoo. Sen says investors in shorter-duration funds will be impacted less from losses if interest rates rise.
  The yield curve is flat at present. “If investors go for longer-duration bonds or bond funds, the uptick in accrual is minimal. They are not getting adequate compensation for taking extra risk, which is why many are preferring shorter-duration funds,” says Sen. 
The RBI has changed its stance and cut the CRR. Next, it could begin rate cuts from its February policy. “For people looking to park money for the short term and benefit from the easy liquidity situation and rate cuts to some extent, shorter-duration funds can be a good solution,” says Shah.
  Tighter liquidity could cause volatility 
Generally, liquidity gets tighter in the January–March quarter. “If banking liquidity gets very tight and the RBI does not infuse more liquidity, we could see some volatility in returns of shorter-duration debt funds,” says Shah.
  If a rate cut rally occurs, these funds would participate to a lesser extent.
  Select the right category
  While all investors should have some allocation to shorter-duration debt funds for portfolio stability, the exact proportion should depend on their risk appetite.
  To select the right category of shorter-duration fund, investors should opt for duration matching. “Your investment horizon should be equal to, or slightly less than, the maturity or duration of the fund,” says Sen.
  To select the right fund, Shah suggests checking a fund’s fact sheet, riskometer, and Potential Risk Class (PRC), which inform investors about its credit quality and duration appetite.
  Compare fund returns with the benchmark and category average. Choose a mid- or large-sized fund house with a proven track record. Sen suggests avoiding very small funds so that redemption pressure does not lead to high volatility in corpus size.

Also Read

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Reducing home loan: Switch to lower-cost loan if credit profile improves

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias, risk of style drift

Provident Fund

Consumption funds: Strong returns await investors who can endure slowdowns

Gold

Gold outlook: Buy on dips, temper return expectations after strong runup

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Business Cycle Funds: Macro-driven funds that can fall prey to timing risk

Topics : Your money Personal Finance Debt Funds Guide to Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon