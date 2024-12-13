Business Standard
EPFO subscribers may get services at par with banking, including ATM access

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told PTI that focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure

The new systems is expected to be rolled out after completion of a hardware upgrade by the EPFO. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Subscribers of the retirement fund body EPFO may soon be able to get services at par with banking system and use ATMs to withdraw their claim amount, a top official said on Friday.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told PTI that focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure.

"While improvements are being seen in last few months, in January 2025 we will see more improvement coming in as a result of hardware upgradation," she said.

The secretary said that the efforts are being made to bring systemic reforms that make processes easier and efficient.

 

"As part of this modernisation drive, we also aim to compare EPFO systems with the banking systems in India that are in place and are working well. For ease of living, bringing more transparency and ease of claims is also part of the plan," she said.

Under the new system, claimants, beneficiaries or insured individuals will be able to access their claim amounts through ATMs.

A maximum of Rs 7 lakh is provided under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme run by the EPFO to the heirs of deceased subscribers.

In the new system, the heir of the deceased EPFO subscriber may also be able to use ATMs to withdraw the money after claim settlement.

The new systems is expected to be rolled out after completion of a hardware upgrade by the EPFO.

The body is also likely to issue dedicated cards for use by EPFO subscribers to withdraw claim amounts through ATMs.

Presently, the EPFO has about seven crore contributing members covered under EPF, pension and group insurance schemes of the retirement fund body.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

