Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves Rs 18,036 cr railway line connecting Manmad and Indore

Cabinet approves Rs 18,036 cr railway line connecting Manmad and Indore

309-km rail line will give connectivity for 3 million people, add 26 MT freight

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved a new railway line between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 18,036 crore, which will connect Manmad and Indore.

“The project has strategic importance and has been in the works for a long time. The line will allow Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and agricultural districts of Maharashtra connectivity with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA),” Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project has been planned with social and industrial needs in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri GatiShakti framework.

The project will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between the western/south-western part of the country and Central India, according to a statement by the Cabinet.

This will increase tourist footfall to various tourist/religious places in the Ujjain–Indore region, including the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

“The project will provide direct connectivity to the Pithampur Auto Cluster (which houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) from the gateway port of JNPA and other state ports. The project will also provide direct connectivity to millet-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and onion-producing districts of Maharashtra, which further facilitates the distribution of the same to northern and southern parts of the country,” the Cabinet statement said.

The project will create 10.2 million man-days of employment, Vaishnaw said.

More From This Section

2000 note

97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

GST

Gadkari asks state FMs to consider reducing GST on flex-fuel vehicles

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Nomura expects RBI to pivot to rate cuts from Oct amid weakening growth

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Anantha, Nageswaran

India must avoid sway of fin mkts' expectations over macro outcomes: CEA

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri


The railway line, which, according to Vaishnaw, was a key electoral demand during the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, covers six districts and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 309 km.

The construction of the project will entail 30 new stations, providing enhanced connectivity to the aspirational district of Barwani.

The new line is estimated to provide connectivity to approximately 1,000 villages and about 3 million people.

So far, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government elected in June has sanctioned infrastructure projects worth Rs 2.5 trillion in the first 85 days of coming to power, he added.

According to the Centre, this is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as agricultural products, fertilisers, containers, iron ore, steel, cement, POL, etc.

The capacity augmentation work will result in additional freight traffic of about 26 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). The railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help in achieving climate goals and minimising the logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (18 crore litres), and lower CO2 emissions (138 crore kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 5.5 crore trees, according to the statement.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, in Adilabad, Telangana | PTI Photo

Landmark day for tech, innovation: PM Modi after govt nod to AI Mission

Sunil Chhetri, chhetri, sunil

ISL has been one of the most important tournaments in my lifetime: Chhetri

Titanic

Titanic expedition yields lost bronze statue, high-resolution photos

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Centre okays Rs 14,000 cr outlay for 7 new schemes to boost farmers' income

ipo market listing share market

Investors sell over half of IPO shares within a week, shows Sebi study

Topics : Cabinet approves Indian Railways rail lines Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon