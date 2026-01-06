55% consumers say food apps charge more than restaurants: LocalCircles

More than half of consumers who order food through delivery apps say they are charged more online than what restaurants charge for dine-in or takeaway, according to a LocalCircles survey. The report said 55 per cent of users noticed a difference between prices shown on food delivery platforms and those at restaurants.
According to the survey, pricing is one of the biggest complaints against food delivery apps. About three out of four users said they face either higher menu prices, high taxes and platform charges, or both. While 10 per cent said online menu prices are higher than restaurant prices, 9 per cent complained of excessive taxes and delivery fees.
The survey received over 79,000 responses from consumers across 359 districts of India, of which 61 per cent of respondents were men and 39 per cent were women.
Of the total respondents, 75 per cent used food delivery apps. While 58 per cent used it 1-5 times a month, 1 per cent used it 10-30 times a month.
95% consumers not satisfied with packaging
Apart from pricing, food quality and delivery issues remain major concerns. Over 95 per cent respondents said they had complaints related to food quality or packaging. Around 56 per cent said they received food that was spilled, damaged or poorly handled more than once in a year.
Also Read
Consumers also flagged problems like hidden packaging charges, unclear delivery fees and higher final bills than expected at checkout. Over 7,000 complaints were registered against food delivery apps in 2024–25, showing continued dissatisfaction.
Many users also raised concerns about unsafe food packaging, stale food, poor temperature control and weak customer support, including delayed or denied refunds.
Discounts offer limited relief
While one-third of users said they were able to get restaurant or bank discounts on most orders, nearly 45 per cent said they did not benefit much from discounts. Only a small share of respondents said they consistently saved money through food delivery apps.
37 per cent said there were occasions when the amount charged by apps was lower than the price mentioned on the restaurant bill, but a majority said they had never experienced such benefits.
87% consumers sought clearer pricing
At least 87 per cent of consumers said food delivery platforms should be required to show both dine-in and online prices clearly on their apps. Users also called for better transparency on taxes, delivery charges and platform fees before checkout.
According to the report, unless pricing transparency, food quality and delivery standards improve, consumer trust in app-based food delivery services may continue to weaken despite the sector’s rapid growth.