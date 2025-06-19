Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Annual FASTag pass to make highway toll payment easier: This is how

Annual FASTag pass to make highway toll payment easier: This is how

Nitin Gadkari says 'transformative step' will save time for drivers of non-commercial private vehicles while announcing FASTag Annual Pass

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An annual pass for non-commercial private vehicles will make FASTag payments easier and economical when it is launched on August 15, said the government.
 
The FASTag Annual pass costs Rs 3,000. A new policy will allow private vehicle owners to make up to 200 toll-free trips on national highways within one year of activation, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on X. The pass will be valid either for a full year or till the user completes 200 trips, whichever happens earlier.
 
The policy will help benefit frequent travellers who have to pay at toll plazas located within 60 km of each other, an issue that has long been a source of frustration.
 
 

Where and how to activate FASTag Annual Pass

 
The pass will be available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, along with official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
 
A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be provided soon.

Only private, non-commercial LMVs like cars, jeeps and vans are eligible.  FASTag Annual Pass launch date: August 15, 2025
     

Key benefits of the FASTag Annual Pass

 
Flat cost: Rs 3,000 for up to 200 trips or one year
 
Nationwide access: Valid for all national highways
 
Faster commutes: Reduced congestion and wait times at toll plazas
 
Single payment: Removes the need for recurring toll deductions
 
Dispute reduction: Aims to minimise confusion over toll collection in 60 km range zones
 
Gadkari said the “transformative step” will make toll payments smoother and seamless. It will cut down travel time, reduce disputes, and make road travel more economical.
 

Topics : FASTag FASTags FASTag for 4-wheelers

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

