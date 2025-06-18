Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt announces annual FASTag pass for ₹3,000, effective August 15

Govt announces annual FASTag pass for ₹3,000, effective August 15

Gadkari made the announcement on X. Sharing additional details, he added that the pass will be valid for a year from the date from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first

Gadkari added that the annual pass aims to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the introduction of a FASTag-based Annual Pass. 
 
The pass, which will be priced at ₹3,000, is being introduced to promote hassle-free highway travel and will come into effect starting August 15. Gadkari made the announcement on X. Sharing additional details, he added that the pass will be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. The pass has been designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, the minister added.  
Gadkari added that the annual pass aims to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country and aims to address long-standing concerns related to toll plazas that are located within a 60 km range. It will simplify toll payments via a single, affordable transaction.
   
The annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners by minimising wait times, easing congestion, and bringing down disputes at toll plazas, the minister further stated. 
The FASTag Annual Pass will be made available through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application and on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). A dedicated link for its activation and renewal will soon be rolled out for the users ahead of its launch.  
Currently, commuters who frequently pass through a toll plaza can obtain a monthly pass by submitting their relevant documents. The monthly pass is made available for ₹340 a month, totalling ₹4,080 annually. 
According to a Times of India report, Gadkari, earlier this year, hinted at developing plans for car owner passes. Earlier, in February this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) clarified that the new norms for FASTag transactions will not impact the experience of the users on highway toll plazas. The clarification was issued after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems, introduced a new regulation with regard to delayed transactions due to inactive FASTags at toll plazas. The rules came into effect on February 17. 

What is a FASTag?

 
It is a device used for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag employs Radio Frequency Identification technology (RFID Tag), and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enabling a customer to make toll payments directly from the account that is linked to FASTag. 
   

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

