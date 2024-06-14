Planning to go bungee jumping or trekking? Then you must also consider the medical risks. Adventure sports are exciting, but what happens if things go wrong and you are injured? Does your travel insurance cover such accidents?
"A common misconception is that regular medical coverage in travel insurance will cover all types of injuries or situations arising from these events," says Meet Kapadia, Business Head of Travel Insurance at Policybazaar.com.
"It is always better to understand the terms and conditions of the medical coverage in any travel insurance policy and then decide on the necessary coverages based on the planned activities of the trip," she says.
Mountaineering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, river rafting, zip-lining, paragliding, rock climbing, and bungee jumping are some adventure sports.
"Any activity which is dangerous to the insured person, whether they are trained or not, comes under the scope of adventure sports," says Amrish Dubey, vice-president of travel insurance at TATA AIG General Insurance.
Adventure sports travel insurance
"It has been observed that during their leisure travel, people are inclined towards experiencing adventure sports or activities. Since these are high-risk activities, it is recommended to safeguard oneself against the risks involved by opting for insurance that includes coverage for adventure sports," says Dubey.
Before purchasing a policy, you should review the terms and conditions, including exclusions.
"For example, if a person participates in an organised adventure sport event as a competitor, the insurer might not cover that event under the adventure sports coverage. Apart from such scenarios, one must be aware of the limits and sub-limits of the coverage and reimbursements," says Kapadia.
The premium for adventure sports as an add-on can range from anywhere between 5 per cent to 30 per cent in addition to your base premium amount.
Take a look at some of the plans:
Schengen area
Age: 45 Years Old
Days of trip: 10 days
Digit Insurance
Medical coverage: $250,000 (Rs 2,08,85,162)
Plan name: Happy Traveller - Double Secure
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 1,366
Plan highlights
1. Adventure sports covered
2. Personal accident covered
3. Outpatient expenses for injuries
Reliance General Travel Insurance
Medical coverage: $250,000 (Rs 2,08,85,162)
Plan name: Reliance Travel Care Individual
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 1,027
Plan highlights:
1. PED cover (emergency due to mentioned PED)
2. Adventure sports covered
3. Daily allowance in case of hospitalisation
Care Travel Insurance
Medical coverage: $200,000 (Rs 2,08,85,162)
Plan name: Care Explore Gold
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 1,567
Plan highlights:
1. Life-threatening condition due to PED - covered up to $10,000 (Rs 8,35,406)
2. Home burglary insurance covered
3. Adventure sport cover available as an add-on for Rs 320
Tata AIG
Medical coverage: $250,000 (Rs 2,08,86,875)
Plan name: Travel Guard Plus
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 1,322
Plan highlights:
1. Flight cancellation
2. Trip cancellation
3. Loss of Passport
India travel
Age: 45 Years Old
Days of trip: 15 days
Bajaj Allianz
Medical coverage: Rs 7,50,000
Plan name: Bharat Brhaman
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 382
Plan highlights:
1. Adventure sport as optional cover
2. Daily hospital allowance as optional cover
Tata AIG
Medical coverage: Rs 1,00,000
Plan name: Domestic Travel Guard
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 1,056
Plan highlights:
1. Accommodation due to trip delay
2. Loss of ticket
3. Emergency medical evacuation
Star Health Insurance
Medical coverage: Rs 5,00,000
Plan name: Star Domestic Travel Insurance Policy - Platinum
Premium (inc. GST): Rs 517
Plan highlights:
1. Adventure sports death, PTD & repatriation of mortal remains
2. Emergency hospitalisation expenses
3. Flight/rail delay and cancellation
How to file a claim for adventure sports insurance
The claims process for adventure sports insurance is similar to that for hospitalisation expenses. You will need to submit the following documents:
Reports and diagnostic outcomes
Passport and visa with the entry stamp of the country for authenticity
Proof of fees paid
Certificate from a medical practitioner
Limitations of coverage
"Participation under the influence of alcohol is typically excluded from coverage. Additionally, participating while unfit or against medical advice is not covered. Going against the instructions or guidelines of participation is another common exclusion. Professional participation in adventure sports is also not covered by these insurance plans," says Kapadia.
Dubey adds, "There can be sum insured limits, deductibles applicability, specific definitions for adventure sports in a policy; a policy buyer should ensure to understand all the facets before buying a policy."